Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:27 a.m.

Nadya Cathryn Diana Dear, 17, of Dayton, pulled into an intersection from a stop sign facing the west on Mason Road attempting to turn left onto County Road 25A when she did not see and pulled into the path of the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A, driven by Tiffany Jean Brown, 27, of Sidney, causing a collision.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on private property on Thursday, July 9, at 10:40 a.m.

Joan Karen Poeppelman, 68, of Sidney, told deputies she thought she had her vehicle in reverse in the parking lot at 909 Riverside Drive when it was actually in drive. Her vehicle then crossed over the parking block and hit the corner of the brick exterior building causing several cracks to the brick and mortar. The building, the crash report said, the building struck is the location of the business, The Hair Expression. The employees inside said the impact knocked items off the wall

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:05 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-5:59 p.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to a crash in the area of Mason and Barhorst Roads in Fort Loramie.

-4:48 to 8:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

