Police log

TUESDAY

-11:18 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-9:09 p.m.: warrant. Wesley David Conatser, 32, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-7 to 9:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-3:19 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:03 to 10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

–10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

