Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 16000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 of block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:31 a.m.: mutual aid. Botkins Fire responded to provide mutual aid in the 12200 block of Dixie Highway.

-3:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-3:39 to 7:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

