Police log

MONDAY

SUNDAY

-9:56 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:55 p.m.: driving under the influence. Charles Edward Kemp, 35, of Conover, was issued a summons on driving under the influence charges.

-7:30 p.m.: warrant. James Ray Brandyberry, 35, of Conover, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:18 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:20 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:52 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police were called about an intoxicated driver in the area of South Kuther and Campbell Roads.

-1:30 p.m.: warrant. Joslyn Rae Slone, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:57 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-2:41 a.m.: obstructing official business. Nathaniel Scott Nichols, 28, of Piqua, was arrested on obstructing official business charges.

-2:35 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at a property in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:33 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-2:25 to 2:26 a.m.: fight in progress. Police received three reports of a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:12 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 2500 block of Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-2:08 p.m.: assault. Chasity L. Cook, 37, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault charges.

-11:52 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue.

-3:41 a.m.: domestic violence. Crystal M. Brackney, 33, of Sidney, was issued a summons on domestic violence charges.

FRIDAY

-11:30 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue.

-11:19 p.m.: intoxicated person. Police were called about an intoxicated person in the 2400 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-10:23 p.m.: vehicle trespass. Steven T. Curl, 62, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on vehicle trespass charges.

-5:36 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-1:40 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Katelyn Ann Elizabeth Rora, 32, of Sidney, was issued a summons on disorderly conduct.

-12:07 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-12:50 a.m.: warrant. William E. Mason, 50, at large, was arrested on a warrant and violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-11:59 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Michael G. Watkins, 40, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:21 p.m.

Watkins was traveling southbound in the north-south alley next to the 500 block of Culvert Street when he lost control on some gravel and crashed into the house located at 531 Culvert Street.

• Tyson M. Rosales, 30, of Urbana, was cited with overtaking-passing to the right after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Rosales was traveling westbound on Court Street when the vehicle, driven by Bonnie Lee Strum, 71, of Sidney, in front of him pulled into a parking spot on the north side of Court Street and Rosales attempted to pass on the right and Strum’s vehicle near the back bumper.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:17 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-5:03 a.m. to 6:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-12:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

FRIDAY

-3:15 a.m. to : fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four fire calls.

-5:03 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

THURSDAY

-11:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:55 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

