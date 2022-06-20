Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:54 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1100 block of Stephens Road in Sidney.

-11:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-8:59 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-1:05 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of neighbor trouble in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:46 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash report in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:21 to 5:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-9:24 a.m. to 1:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

