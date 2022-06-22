Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:02 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to a call at the intersection of County Road 25A and East Mason Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:00 a.m.: burglary. Botkins Police responded to a burglary at the 14000 block of South Main Street in Anna.

TUESDAY

-12:29 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to a report of vandalism at the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:59 p.m.: accident with injuries. Anna Rescue Squad, Deputies and the Sidney Fire Department responded to an accident with injuries at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75 in Sidney.

-5:27 p.m.: accident with injuries. Anna Rescue Squad and the Anna Fire Department responded to an accident with injuries at mile marker 99 on I-75 in Sidney.

-11:23 p.m.: lines on fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

