Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:59 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to a call in the 18000 block of Maloney Road, Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

–12:34 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a call in the 500 block of West Main Street, Anna.

-8:25 p.m.: hit skip accident. Anna Police, Botkins Police and Deputies responded to a hit-skip accident reported in the 600 block of East Main Street, Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:50 a.m.: bleeding complaint. Anna Rescue Squad and Jackson Center Fire Department responded to a call in the 500 block of North Main Street, Jackson Center.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

