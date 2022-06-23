Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-12:59 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to a call in the 18000 block of Maloney Road, Sidney.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
–12:34 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a call in the 500 block of West Main Street, Anna.
-8:25 p.m.: hit skip accident. Anna Police, Botkins Police and Deputies responded to a hit-skip accident reported in the 600 block of East Main Street, Anna.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-10:50 a.m.: bleeding complaint. Anna Rescue Squad and Jackson Center Fire Department responded to a call in the 500 block of North Main Street, Jackson Center.
Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.