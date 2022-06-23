Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:27 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue.

-11:48 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:08 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported on the corner of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

Crashes

Honey Drinnen, 43, of Sidney, was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:21 p.m.

Drinnen was driving eastbound on Russell Road when the vehicle ahead of her, driven by Penelope Swallow, had to break when the vehicle ahead slammed on their brakes. Drinnen then braked, swerving in attempts to avoid the crash. Drinnen’s front passenger side collided with Swallow’s rear driver side.

Passengers in Drinnen’s vehicle included Derrick Moorehead, 12, of Sidney; Paulette White, 8, of Sidney; Ava Reynolds, 9, of Sidney; and Sumire Tamura, 9, of Sidney.

No injuries were reported.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

