Police log

THURSDAY

-8:51 a.m.: accident on private property. Police responded to an accident in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

-11:37 a.m.: harassment. Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-11:53 a.m.: accident on private property. Police responded to an accident in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-3:12 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to a call in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-5:04 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a call in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-5:07 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a call in the 0 block of Tawawa Drive.

Crashes

WEDNESDAY

Edward Gustin, 79, of Sidney, was transported with suspected minor injuries to Wilson Health Emergency Room by the Sidney Fire Department following a crash on South Main Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Gustin was traveling in a motorized wheelchair on East South Street and crossed into the crosswalk on the North side of the intersection between North Main Avenue and East South Street. Chris Pierce, 52, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue and approached the intersection with the green light, striking Gustin’s wheelchair.

Both units were moved prior to arrival.

No one was charged in the crash.

TUESDAY

No charges were filed after a two-vehicle crash took place on Ardiss Place at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday.

Carson Barhorst, 19, of Fort Loramie, and Emma Branscum, 81, of Sidney, were both reversing out of private driveways in the 600 block of Ardiss Place and backed into each other. Barhorst had left the scene prior to police arrival due to a doctors appointment.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:43 to 10:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-8:26 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-8:30 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-8:52 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters responded to a call.

-10:46 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4:02 to 7:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

