Police log

MONDAY

-9:53 a.m.: scam. Police responded to reports of a scam in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:32 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 300 block of Oldham Avenue.

-3:57 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a past theft in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-4:25 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Police recovered stolen property in the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-5:09 p.m. trespassing. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 0 block of Tawawa Drive.

-6:15 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-6:43 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to reports of fraud in the 14000 block of Staley Road, Anna.

-7:58 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a past theft in the 500 block of West Russel Road.

-9:19 p.m. trespassing. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 300 block of Oldham Avenue.

Crashes

Misty Blankinship, 39, of Sidney, was charged with running a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash occured at the intersection of North Street and Highland Avenue on Monday.

Kristy St. Myers, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Highland Avenue at North Street and was almost through the four-way stop intersection when Blankinship ran the stop sign and struck St. Myers’ vehicle.

No injures were reported in the crash.

• Shelly Mann, 58, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 Saturday.

Gary Pleasant, of Sidney, was turning into an alleyway when Mann collided with the rear of his vehicle. Mann had a dog in the car and had reached over to hold the dog back, and did not see Pleasant hit his brakes in time.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Fire, Rescue

FRIDAY

-12:26 to 5:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-4:13 p.m. to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-1:38 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-6:28 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:37 a.m. to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-12:12 a.m. to 11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

-9:31 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:23 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-9:44 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

