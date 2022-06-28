Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:51 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a deer in the 3000 block of Russia Versailles Road, Russia.

MONDAY

-8:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to reports of vandalism in the 14000 block of Runor Drive, Sidney.

-3:24 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to reports of threats made in the 10000 block of Comanche Drive, Washington Township.

-6:46 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a call in the 1400 block of Staley Road, Anna.

Village log

Crashes

Christina Curl, 47, of Sidney, was transported by Careflight to Dayton after deputies responded to a four wheeler crash Saturday evening at a residence in the 3000 block of Redmond Road, Loramie.

Curl had been doing donuts in the front yard when the four wheeler rolled on top of her.

Investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:32 a.m. to 11:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-2:45 p.m.: crash. Houston Emergency Medical Services, Maplewood Fire Department, Port Perry Salem Emergency Medical Services and Deputies responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 20000 block of State Route 47, Maplewood.

MONDAY

-9:48 a.m. to 2:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-12:14 p.m.: gas leak. Fort Loramie Firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak in the 6000 block of Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

