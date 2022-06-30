Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a past theft in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

-1:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to reports of a breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of Beech Street.

-5:02 p.m.: warrant. Police served a warrant in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-6:44 p.m.: warrant. Johnny Hogue, 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:06 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:22 p.m.: public indecency. Anthony Martin, 60, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with exposure.

-9:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Denny Lambdin, 57, of Sidney, was charged with failure to yield the right of way at intersections following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Lambdin was traveling northbound on Lester Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Lester Avenue and Michigan Street before pulling into the intersection, striking Kendra Paulus, 33, of Sidney. Paulus was traveling westbound and had the right of way.

Paulus was transported to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Ryan Coverstone, 31, of Sidney, was charged with failure to maintain assured distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Coverstone was traveling east on State Route 47 and failed to brake, hitting Angela Mosler’s vehicle, which was stopped in traffic near the I-75 South ramp.

No one was injured in the crash.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

