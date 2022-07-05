Police log

MONDAY

-12:03 a.m.: assault. Police responded to reports of a past assault in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-12:03 a.m.: assault. Police responded to reports of a past assault in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-2:44 a.m.: breaking an entering. Police responded to reports of a breaking and entering in the 900 block of Park Street.

-3:00 a.m.: driving under the influence. Cody Coverstone, 30, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

-1:30 p.m. criminal mischief. Michael Stotler, 32, of Sidney was arrested and charged with criminal mischief with intent to deface or tamper with property.

-2:23 p.m.: theft. Police responded to reports of a past theft in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-4:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-4:54 p.m. crash. Police responded to a crash on private property in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-7:16 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of West North Street.

-11:02 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in the 600 block of Marilyn Drive.

-11:46 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

SUNDAY

-1:44 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in 500 North Vandemark Road.

-10:31 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to reports of drugs in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-11:31 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash on private property in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-1:00 p.m.: scam. Police responded to reports of a scam in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-4:10 p.m.: threats. Police responded to reports of threats in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:27 p.m.: warrant. Police served a warrant in the 300 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-10:25 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Park Street.

-12:43 p.m.: threats. Police responded to reports of threats in the 100 block of Independence Court.

-4:45 p.m.: hit skip crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 100 block of East Parkwood Street.

FRIDAY

-12:39 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 500 block of Park Street.

-2:54 a.m.: warrant. Police served a warrant in the 0 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-3:55 a.m.: warrant. Henry Wolaver, 46, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:38 a.m.: search warrant. Police served a search warrant in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-8:20 a.m.: warrant. Shannon Hayter, 42, of Dunkirk, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:56 p.m.: domestic violence. Cynthia Furbush, 53, of Sidney was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

-2:39 p.m.: hit skip crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash reported in the 700 block of Fulton Street.

-4:08 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to reports of drugs in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:14 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to reports of vandalism in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-4:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash reported in the 100 block of South Miami Avenue.

-6:40 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 500 block of Foxcross Drive.

-7:53 p.m.: hit skip crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-11:40 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-11:54 p.m.: hit skip crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

Crashes

Isaac Edelmann, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to yield right of way in a crash that occurred in the 2500 block of state Route 47 Sunday evening.

Payton Boshears, 21, of Sidney, was traveling west on state Route 47 in the left lane toward Stolle Avenue when Edelmann was exiting the Culver’s parking lot and turning left onto state Route 47. Edelmann collided with the front of Boshears’ vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

• No one was charged in a crash involving a cyclists and a vehicle Saturday morning.

Gary Hawkins, 67, of Sidney, was traveling south via bicycle on state Route 29 when Brandy Boerger, 46, of Sidney, attempted to turn into an alley. Hawkins was unable to stop and struck the passenger side of Boerger’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

• No one was injured in a crash that occurred in the 100 block of West Poplar Street Friday.

While on private property, Alfred Stockton, 56, of Sidney was backing out of a parking spot and noticed that Johnny Stratton, 57, of Sidney, was also backing out of a parking spot. Stratton struck Stockton’s vehicle, causing damage, then left the area.

No one was charged in the crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:02 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:27 a.m. to 7:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-4:44 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in a fire call.

-8:57 p.m.: fireworks. Firefighters provided fireworks detail.

-11:55 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-5:22 a.m. to 11:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-11:34 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:25 a.m. to 10:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-4:02 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:14 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:10 a.m. to 8:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-11:16 a.m. to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

