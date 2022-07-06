Police log

TUESDAY

-12:44 a.m.: domestic violence. Jami Thompson, 34, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

-9:15 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-1:07 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-1:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the intersection of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-7:13 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove a person in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-7:38 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 600 block of Taft Street.

-7:38 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-7:55 p.m.: trespassing. Ivy Waldroop, 19, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

-8:05 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove a person in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-8:56 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove a person in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-11:37 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

