Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-3:22 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to reports of a tree down in the 2000 block of Miami Avenue, Sidney.

-2:21 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 1300 block of Logan Court, Sidney.

TUESDAY

-4:58 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to reports of a fallen tree in the 12600 block of Amsterdamn Road, Anna.

-5:39 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to reports of threats made in the 1500 block of Rangeline Road, Russia.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:12 to 8:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:59 a.m.: crash. Houston Fire Department, Hazmat and Deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the intersection of state Route 66 and Russia Versailles Road, Houston.

TUESDAY

-10:16 a.m. to 8:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

