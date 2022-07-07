Police log

THURSDAY

-12:07 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-4:04 a.m.: drugs. Ashley Schneider, 32, of Elida, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

WEDNESDAY

-12:10 a.m.: theft. Michelle Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with theft.

-5:57 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

-9:38 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Second Avenue.

-9:41 a.m.: crash. A crash occurred in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-11:11 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-1:32 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-2:25 p.m.: crash. A crash with no injuries occurred in the interesction of East Court Street and River Avenue.

-3:09 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-3:39 p.m.: crash. A crash with injuries occurred in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-4:06 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the corner of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-4:16 p.m.: breaking an entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:38 p.m.: animal bite. Police responded to reports of an animal bite in the 400 block of East South Street.

-8:02 p.m.: crash. A crash occurred in the 1200 block of Michigan Street.

-8:50 p.m.: order violation. David Strunk, 58, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-10:03 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

Fire, Rescue

THURSDAY

-12:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:02 a.m. to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-4:15 a.m.: hazmat call. Firefighters responded to a hazmat call.

-10:19 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to a crash.

-3:39 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to a crash.

TUESDAY

-10:08 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-11:15 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

