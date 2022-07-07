Police log
THURSDAY
-12:07 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.
-4:04 a.m.: drugs. Ashley Schneider, 32, of Elida, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.
WEDNESDAY
-12:10 a.m.: theft. Michelle Zahn, 46, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with theft.
-5:57 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.
-9:38 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Second Avenue.
-9:41 a.m.: crash. A crash occurred in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.
-11:11 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.
-1:32 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.
-2:25 p.m.: crash. A crash with no injuries occurred in the interesction of East Court Street and River Avenue.
-3:09 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 600 block of Maywood Place.
-3:39 p.m.: crash. A crash with injuries occurred in the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive.
-4:06 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the corner of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.
-4:16 p.m.: breaking an entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.
-5:38 p.m.: animal bite. Police responded to reports of an animal bite in the 400 block of East South Street.
-8:02 p.m.: crash. A crash occurred in the 1200 block of Michigan Street.
-8:50 p.m.: order violation. David Strunk, 58, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.
-10:03 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.
Fire, Rescue
THURSDAY
-12:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.
WEDNESDAY
-4:02 a.m. to 11:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.
-4:15 a.m.: hazmat call. Firefighters responded to a hazmat call.
-10:19 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to a crash.
-3:39 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to a crash.
TUESDAY
-10:08 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
-11:15 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.
Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.