Police log

SUNDAY

-10:35 p.m.: warrant. Robert Calvin William Wathen, 22, of Norwood, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:23 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

-8:27 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of Montrose Avenue.

-7:53 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Oak Avenue.

-6:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:48 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the unit block of Tawawa Drive.

-3:37 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-1:10 p.m.: warrant. Brian J. Wood, 38, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:09 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-6:22 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-2:08 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of Grove Street.

-2:05 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-1:15 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-12:51 to 12:57 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of West Parkwood Street.

SATURDAY

-5 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:41 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-1:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-12:46 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

FRIDAY

-10:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Hussein Ahmed Shawish, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Forest Street.

-3:20 to 3:22 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported twice in the area of South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-2:13 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-11:24 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-2:30 a.m.: theft. Timothy Paul Jackson, 39, at large, was issued a summons on theft charges.

Crashes

Kay Hunt, 72, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 9:22 a.m.

Hunt was traveling eastbound on Eastwood Trail at the stop sign at Riverside Drive she pulled from the stop but failed to yield to the northbound vehicle, driven by John W. Goins, 70, of Port Jefferson, on Riverside Drive, causing a crash.

• Lawrence E. Albert, 74, of Pemberton, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:33 p.m.

Albert was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he hit a guardrail in the 900 block in the right lane. Albert told police after he hit the guardrail he over corrected to the left and hit a concrete divide.

• Joseph A. Jeffries, 58, of St. Marys, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:14 p.m.

Jeffries was traveling southbound on state Route 29 in the right lane when he attempted change lanes to turn onto Poplar Street and hit the southbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 29 that was driven by Thomas J. Borkowski, 58, of Sidney.

• David Cole, 58, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:19 a.m.

Cole was backing out of a driveway onto Ruth Street when he hit the passenger’s side of the west bound vehicle on East Ruth Street that was driven by Leslie E. Tubb, 55, of Sidney.

• Betty C. Kohli, 82, of Saint Marys, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:56 p.m.

Kohli was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and when she proceeded into the turn lane to make a left turn into a drive in the 2000 block of Michigan Street she hit an eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that had slowed down in traffic for the red light at Folkerth Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Aracelis Coromoto Brito Mejias, 49, of Sidney.

• Jordan Lee Herzog, 17, of Botkins, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:06 p.m.

Herzog was traveling westbound in the continuous turn lane in the 2200 block of Michigan Street and when he attempted to make a left tun in the alleyway in front of 2221 Michigan St. he did not see and hit the left side of the eastbound vehicle, driven by Thomas John Niswonger, 79, of West Liberty, at the location, which caused both vehicles to spin around.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.