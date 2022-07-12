Police log

MONDAY

-11:11 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-10:05 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-9 p.m.: damage. Damaging in progress was reported in the 300 block Enterprise Avenue.

-2:35 p.m.: criminal damage. Jack Leonard Hevern 32, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal damaging charges.

-10:27 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a business in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-9:50 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1400 block of Spruce Avenue.

-9:11 a.m.: warrant. Christopher Douglas Woods, 29, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:41 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1400 block of Spruce Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:24 to 3:25 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-9:22 p.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-8:53 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.: miscellaneous call. Crews responded to two miscellaneous calls.

-2:55 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SUNDAY

-8:23 to 10:47 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms; one was canceled en route.

-12:55 a.m. to 7:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-10:38 a.m. to 8:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-1:46 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 17 calls.

-3:23 a.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down.

FRIDAY

-1:51 to 3:57 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-12:27 to 10:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

