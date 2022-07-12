Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:12 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 10200 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

MONDAY

-10:16 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Deputies responded to an unruly juvenile report in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna and Fort Loramie Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm in the 3000 block of Cisco Road.

-5:29 a.m.: odor. Fort Loramie Fire conducted an odor investigation in the 600 block of Hardin Wapak Road.

MONDAY

-8:28 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a report of structure fire in the 200 block of East College Street in Jackson Center.

-3:06 to 8:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

