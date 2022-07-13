Police log

TUESDAY

-8:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-6:50 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-5:28 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 1300 block of North Vandemark Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a report of fraud in the 2400 block of Apache Drive.

-4 p.m. vehicle trespass. Phillip Matthew Beck, 19, of Sidney, was issued a summons on vehicle trespass charges.

-4 p.m. vehicle trespass. Andrew David Biddle, 21, of Sidney, was issued a summons on vehicle trespass charges.

-12:49 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud report in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

-11:25 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-10:04 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

-1:06 a.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Executive Arms Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-12:51 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

MONDAY

-8:45 p.m.: assault. Robert William Grumpp, 42, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault charges.

Crashes

Joseph B. Turner, 55, of Fort Loramie, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:40 p.m.

Turner was turning left from the west onto Wayfarer Road from state Route 47 and when he pulled out after being waved on by another vehicle the eastbound on state Route 47 driven by Leslie A. Caddell, 44, of Sidney, hit his vehicle.

• Kurt R. Fehring, 51, of Tipp City, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash at 8:51 a.m.

Fehring was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Walter L. Taylor, 54, of Covington.

Fire, Rescue

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m. to 6:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

