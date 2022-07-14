Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block Park Street.

-8:56 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of Park Street.

-2:13 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at the Sidney municipal pool at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-11:34 a.m to 3 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported twice at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

Crashes

Kenneth A. Barlow, 41, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, at 5:40 p.m.

Barlow was traveling southbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Patti A. Latimer, 60, of Sidney.

• Thomas Thornton Jr., 56, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, at 2:28 p.m.

Thorntorn was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he hit the rear of the slowing/stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Annette I. Kindell, 57, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:08 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 a.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-12:42 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 15 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.