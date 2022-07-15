Police log
THURSDAY
-10:16 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 500 block of East Court Street.
-9:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Fielding Road.
-8:42 p.m.: theft. Police to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
-8:29 p.m.: public indecency Public indecency was reported in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.
-7:43 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2800 block of Summer Field Trail.
-6:47 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person at the Sidney Pool on Tawawa Drive.
-6:08 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.
-3:26 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.
-2:30 p.m.: assault. Bryan D. Loucao, 56, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault charges.
-1:01 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
-11:56 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.
-11:42 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.
-11 a.m.: unnecessary noise. Heather M. Roller, 47, of Sidney, was issued a summons on unnecessary noise charges.
-10:59 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.
-5:41 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person at Speedway on Michigan Street.
