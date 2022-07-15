Police log

THURSDAY

-10:16 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-9:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of Fielding Road.

-8:42 p.m.: theft. Police to a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:29 p.m.: public indecency Public indecency was reported in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-7:43 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2800 block of Summer Field Trail.

-6:47 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person at the Sidney Pool on Tawawa Drive.

-6:08 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:30 p.m.: assault. Bryan D. Loucao, 56, of Sidney, was issued a summons on assault charges.

-1:01 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-11:56 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-11:42 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.

-11 a.m.: unnecessary noise. Heather M. Roller, 47, of Sidney, was issued a summons on unnecessary noise charges.

-10:59 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-5:41 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person at Speedway on Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

