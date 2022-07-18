Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-1:19 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 2200 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.
-12:46 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Dingman Slagle and Logan Shelby Roads.
SUNDAY
-12:42 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 5500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Sidney.
Village log
SUNDAY
-6:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a crash at Brandewie Road and state Route 706 in Fort Loramie.
-11:10 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 19000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-7:36 a.m.to 1:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-8:22 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.