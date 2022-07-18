Police log

SUNDAY

-10:23 p.m.: unauthorized use. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:19 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-12:07 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-8:48 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SATURDAY

-9:54 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

-9:30 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue.

-8:41 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-8:01 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-7:46 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-6:10 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-2:20 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:21 p.m.: criminal trespass. Richard Victor Hensley, 44, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-12:45 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Juniper Way.

-11:35 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-2:09 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive.

-12:14 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 1800 block of Shawnee Drive.

FRIDAY

-8:40 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-6:14 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a business in the 1200 block of Michigan Street.

-5:31 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Constitutional Avenue.

-1:27 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-9:30 a.m.: warrant. Caleb Alizae Chrisman, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:15 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-1:41 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported on East Court Street.

-11:22 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-6:28 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

Crashes

Danielle Miller, 40, of Piqua, was issued a summons from driving under the influence and also was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:19 a.m.

Miller was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when she entered the intersection with Michigan Street, drove off the roadway at the southwest corner of the intersection and hit multiple parking signs and hit a light pole before coming to a stop.

• Thomas Dietrich Schmiesing, 17, of Anna, was cited with rules for turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:50 a.m.

Schmiesing had turned from the east off of East Dallas Street and when he attempted to go northbound onto County Road 25A he hit the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A that was driven by Trenton James Henline, 20, of Sidney, causing damage.

• Justin Henry, 25, of Yorkshire, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:47 a.m.

Henry was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop in time and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Kristin M. Jones, 37, of Sidney.

• Kristina Morris, 42, of New Bremen, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:08 p.m.

Morris was parked on the left side of North Main Avenue when she backed into the roadway and hit a stopped vehicle in traffic facing the north on state Route 29 that was driven by Donald Bennett, 74, of Sidney.

• James Christian Wilks, 41, of Houston, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:37 p.m.

Wilks was traveling eastbound in the right lane on Fair Road when he attempted to make a u-turn and crossed over lanes and hit the eastbound vehicle in the left lane of travel that was driven by Timothy Russell Coffman, 41, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:02 a.m. to 4:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-1:30 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-2:07 a.m. to 10:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-1:23 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

FRIDAY

-10:37 a.m. to 1:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms.

-2:06 a.m. to 4:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.