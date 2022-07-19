Police log

MONDAY

-7:14 p.m.: public indecency. Police were called to respond to a public indecency report at at a property in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-6:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-4:42 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block Sixth Avenue.

-3:11 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block West Poplar Street.

-2:15 p.m.: warrant. Danai Marcel Crane, 22 of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

