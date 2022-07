Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: threats or harassments. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report 400 on South Pike Street.

-2:50 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Routes 29 and 706

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:25 a.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to conduct a wash down in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

MONDAY

-6:03 to 9:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

