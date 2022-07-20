Police log
TUESDAY
-11:47 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.
Crashes
Michael Todd Hockaday, 57, of Shelby, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m.
Hockaday was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Ben Alan Edwards, 56, of Piqua.
Fire, Rescue
WEDNESDAY
-4:01 to 10:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
TUESDAY
-2:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-10:55 a.m. to 9:12 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.
-8:09 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.
MONDAY
-5:54 to 10:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.