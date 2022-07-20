Police log

TUESDAY

-11:47 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to a report of drugs at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

Crashes

Michael Todd Hockaday, 57, of Shelby, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m.

Hockaday was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when he hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Ben Alan Edwards, 56, of Piqua.

Fire, Rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:01 to 10:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-2:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:55 a.m. to 9:12 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-8:09 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

MONDAY

-5:54 to 10:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Sidney firefighters lift a man off the ground whose electric wheelchair was struck by a car at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street at around 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072122CarVperson.jpg Sidney firefighters lift a man off the ground whose electric wheelchair was struck by a car at the intersection of Folkerth Avenue and West Michigan Street at around 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.