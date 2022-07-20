Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:32 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a tree down in the area of Houston Road.

-2:11 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 9700 block of Stangel Road.

-11:26 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 11200 block of Schmitmeyer Road.

-9:59 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash report at Hickory and West State Street in Botkins.

-3:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police responded to a shooting complaint in the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Port Jefferson.

-3 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a crash report at East South and South Pike Streets in Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: vehicle fire. Lockington Fire responded to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.

-7:05 a.m. to 5:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-3:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to a crash in the area of Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

-8:28 to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

