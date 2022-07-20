Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-2:32 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a tree down in the area of Houston Road.
-2:11 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 9700 block of Stangel Road.
-11:26 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 11200 block of Schmitmeyer Road.
-9:59 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way.
Village log
TUESDAY
-4:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash report at Hickory and West State Street in Botkins.
-3:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police responded to a shooting complaint in the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Port Jefferson.
-3 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to a crash report at East South and South Pike Streets in Anna.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:20 p.m.: vehicle fire. Lockington Fire responded to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Aiken Road in Piqua.
-7:05 a.m. to 5:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
TUESDAY
-3:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to a crash in the area of Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.
-8:28 to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.