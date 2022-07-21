Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 21500 block of Herring Road.

-7:50 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to a report of loud music/party in the 3300 block of Chief Tarkee Court.

-3:39 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 6200 block of state Route 29.

-3:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:55 p.m.: loud music. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of loud music/party in the 11000 block of state Route 362.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

