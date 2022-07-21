Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Tahu Alvin Jones, 18, at large, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

-7:37 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 1300 block of of West Russell Road.

Crashes

Ashley L. Phlipot, 29, of Fort Loramie, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:03 p.m.

Phlipot was traveling southbound on Folkerth Avenue at a red light and as she attempted to make a right hand turn hit John Murray, 67, of Sidney, who was in a wheelchair headed eastbound crossing the street in the crossewalk at the intersection of Folkerth Road and state Route 47.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

