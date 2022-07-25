Police log

SUNDAY

-6:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-4:06 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1200 block of Michigan Street.

-4:06 p.m.: aggravated trespass. Robert Joseph Parker, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on aggravated trespass and menacing charges.

-12:17 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-10:33 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-8:45 a.m.: warrant. Krystina B. Livingston, 31, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-9:45 a.m.: damage. Barbara E. Decker, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal damaging charges.

-3:26 a.m.: driving under the influence. Taylor Lea Oldiges, 28, of Yorkshire, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-2:38 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 1900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:54 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Jeremy Michael McCoy, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct charges.

-8:13 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 1300 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Kristina M. Harbour, 43, of Tipp City, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:31 a.m.

Harbour was traveling northbound in the right lane on North Main Avenue when she attempted to change lanes into the left lane to make a left turn and hit the north bound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Benjamin P. Lammers, 22, of Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.