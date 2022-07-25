Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:32 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

SUNDAY

-7:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 16000 block of Wones Road in Jackson Center.

-2:20 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of neighbor trouble in the 12100 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

SATURDAY

-3:24 p.m.: intoxicated person. Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 12700 blovk of Sidney Freyburg Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:45 a.m. to 12:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-3:02 a.m. to 8:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-4:15 to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

