Police log

MONDAY

-8:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Kimberly Ann Williamson, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence and obstructing official business charges.

-9:05 a.m.: warrant. Natalie N. Garrett, 35, of Dayton, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:37 a.m.: fraud. Police were called to respond to a fraud report at a property in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:36 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

-8:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person from Flanagan Sports Complex.

-11:57 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of Lake Street.

-10:06 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block Riverside Drive.

-10 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:58 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SUNDAY

-6:03 p.m.: fair detail. Firefighters were on site at the Shelby County Fairgrounds for their presence at the fair.

-1:32 to 4:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-3:02 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-12:55 to 1:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms.

-2:55 a.m. to 6:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

–4:47 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

-1:39 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

