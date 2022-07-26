Police log
MONDAY
-8:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Kimberly Ann Williamson, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence and obstructing official business charges.
-9:05 a.m.: warrant. Natalie N. Garrett, 35, of Dayton, was arrested on a contempt warrant.
-1:37 a.m.: fraud. Police were called to respond to a fraud report at a property in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.
-10:36 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.
-8:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person from Flanagan Sports Complex.
-11:57 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of Lake Street.
-10:06 a.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block Riverside Drive.
-10 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:58 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.
SUNDAY
-6:03 p.m.: fair detail. Firefighters were on site at the Shelby County Fairgrounds for their presence at the fair.
-1:32 to 4:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.
-3:02 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.
SATURDAY
-12:55 to 1:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms.
-2:55 a.m. to 6:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
FRIDAY
–4:47 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.
-1:39 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.