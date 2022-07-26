Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:17 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Smith and Jerome Road.

MONDAY

-10:37 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 700 block of South Highland Avenue.

-10:09 p.m.: loud party. Deputies responded to a report of a loud party/music in the 14400 block of Lochard Road.

-10:05 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to report of neighbor trouble in the 11500 block of Eilerman Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: gas leak. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to a gas leak in the 200 block of Hudson Drive in Jackson Center.

-10:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-5:20 to 7:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-5:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 5300 block of Miami Shelby West Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

