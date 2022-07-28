Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:22 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report in the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-3:24 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 5800 block of state Route 29.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash report in the 100 block of North Mill Street in Botkins.

WEDNESDAY

-3:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash report at state Route 274 and Interstate 75 in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:54 to 11:06 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: miscellaneous fire. Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Center.

-4:54 to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.