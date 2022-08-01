Police log

SUNDAY

-11:02 p.m.: robbery. A robbery in progress was reported at Frickers on Michigan Street.

-10:04 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at a business in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-7:50 p.m.: warrant. Tiffany Sue Johnson, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-7:34 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Erick Joseph Richmond, 34, of Sidney, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct charges.

-10:12 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

-8:14 a.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:18 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Fair Road.

-11:15 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 2500 block of Michigan Street.

-4:20 p.m.: driving under the influence. Brian M. Edwards, 54, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-3:46 p.m.: criminal trespass. Brandi N. Taylor, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-2:50 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1300 block of West Russell Road

FRIDAY

-9:05 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-8:31 p.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported at a property in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

-6:18 p.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported in the 900 block of Johnston Drive.

-5:06 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported at a property in the 1200 block of Driftwood Trail.

-3:53 p.m.: counterfeit money. Fake money was reported received in the 2100 block of Westminster Drive.

-3:24 p.m.: counterfeit money. Fake money was reported received in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:31 p.m.

Sandra Funk, 47, of Sidney, was hit while stopped facing the east at a red light on state Route 29 when the northbound vehicle, driven by Elizabeth Hensley, 54, of Jackson Center, was turning west from Brooklyn Avenue onto state Route 29.

• Brian M. Edwards, 54, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:42 p.m.

Edwards was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Darrin D. Rodabaugh, 52, of Piqua.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

