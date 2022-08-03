Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:22 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6000 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

-8:24 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road.

TUESDAY

-6:51 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

-6:40 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:06 a.m. to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

