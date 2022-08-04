Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:24 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to reports of larceny occurring in the 3000 block of Red Feather Road.

-9:27 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicous person was reported in the 11900 block of Eilerman Road, Minster.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: fight. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies responded to a fight reported in the 11100 block of State Route 362, Minster.

-9:37 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of South Main Street, Fort Loramie to Fort Loramie Police and Deputies.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:17 p.m. : medical. Medics responded to one call.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

