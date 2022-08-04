Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:00 a.m.: warrant. Michael Stotler, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:39 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1300 block of North Vandemark Road.

-6:51 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-8:29 a.m.: crash. A crash on private property was reported in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-8:33 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of West Russell Road.

-9:26 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:13 a.m.: warrant. Aric Blaine Matthew Engle, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:14 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 600 block of East Russell Road.

-1:11 p.m.: crash. A crash with injuries was reported in the 90 mile marker of Interstate 75.

-1:14 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-1:37 p.m.: crash. A non-injury crash was reported in the 92 mile marker of I-75.

-3:46 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-5:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1600 block of Catalpa Place.

-5:23 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 900 block of North Vandemark Road.

-6:11 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove an unwanted person from the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 300 block of East Court Street.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

