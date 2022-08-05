Village log

FRIDAY

-12:15 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna and Botkins Police responded to a report of a person with a knife at a property in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

THURSDAY

-7:10 p.m.: fight. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a fight in the 11100 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-5 p.m.: pursuit. Anna Police, deputies, Fort Loramie EMS and Police responded to a report of a pursuit in the unit block of East Lane Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:01 a.m. to 4:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-5:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

