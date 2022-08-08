Police log

MONDAY

-8:56 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at McMillen Park on Carey Street.

-4:20 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 200 block of Forest Street.

SUNDAY

-3:35 p.m.: burglary. Richard Victor Hensley, 45, at large, was arrested on burglary_trespass in permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person present charges.

-3:16 to 3:17 p.m.: burglary. Police received two reports to respond to the same residence in the 200 block of East Clay Street on a burglary in progress and a breaking and entering in progress.

-12:52 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-12:30 p.m.: falsification. Meera L. Good, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on falsification_public official mislead.

-12:15 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

-9:54 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-3:08 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-2:43 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-1:30 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Delmar Odom, 58, of Sidney, was issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension charges.

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a report shots were heard fired in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-11:02 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

-8:25 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 1500 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:25 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-1 a.m.: warrant. Michael M. Huckleby, 36, of Powell, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-9 p.m.: warrant. Larry Benjamin Elliston, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:40 p.m.: criminal trespass. Abdoulaye Kane, 34, at large, was issued a summons on criminal trespass charges.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

Aaron M. Swartz, 31, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on a bicycle on a sidewalk on state Route 47 and when the westbound vehicle, driven by Kathleen M. Christina, 58, of Sidney, traveling in the right lane on state Route 47 began to turn into the Sidney Plaza, she hit Swartz.

• Derek D. Stitzel, 31, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:42 a.m.

Stitzel was making a turn from Wapakoneta Avenue onto Ohio Avenue when he got to close to and hit a guardrail.

• Barbara J. Gregory, 55, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:48 a.m.

Gregory was backing up on West Avenue when she hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle owned by Timothy L. Wick, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:14 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:32 a.m. to 9 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-9:08 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire alarms.

-1:53 a.m. to 10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-5:01 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:13 to 4:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

