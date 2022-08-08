Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-7:04 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report on Lockington Dam Road.

-2:29 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report shooting was heard in the 900 block of East Mason Road.

SUNDAY

-10:49 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road.

-10:17 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at a property in the 3800 block of Millcreek Road.

-6:59 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to an ATV complaint in the 21400 block of Tawawa Road in Sidney.

-4:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in progress report in the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

SATURDAY

-10:44 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at a property in the 2600 block of Bridlewood Drive.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 18300 block of Herring Road in Sidney.

-1:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash on North Main and East Walnut Streets.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:15 to 10:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-1:59 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 in Interstate 75.

-7:36 a.m. to 5:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-10:25 p.m.: fire. Anna EMS and Fire, and Botkins Fire and Police responded to a report of a fire in the 100 block of Warren Street in Botkins.

-3:34 to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-8:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie EMS, Police and Fire and deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 3600 in West Mason Road in Sidney.

-4:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire responded to a crash with injuries at Miami Shelby East and River Roads in Sidney.

-4:11 to 4:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

