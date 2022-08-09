Sheriff’s log

-2:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to crash report on Amsterdam Road.

-1:14 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 900 block of Bulle Road in Sidney.

-11:09 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3300 block of Seven Point Center.

-10:51 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2900 block of Jerome Road in Houston.

MONDAY

-6:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to crash report in the 900 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-6:24 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing in the 13300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Maplewood.

-5:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing in the 8800 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Maplewood.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:05 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:07 p.m.: gas leak. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a gas leak in the 9100 Cisco Road in Sidney.

-7:44 a.m to 2:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded four a calls.

MONDAY

-4:22 to 8:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

