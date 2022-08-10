Police log

TUESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: warrant. Honorio Serrano Quezada Jr., 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 1300 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:30 p.m.: voyeurism. Carl Maurice Johnson, 23, of Troy, was arrested and charged with voyeurism.

-2:03 p.m.: warrant. Ryan M. Boyer, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:21 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:12 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at Grove Street on North Walnut Avenue.

-10:52 a.m.: domestic violence. Dustin G. Brandyberry, 42, at large, was arrested on a domestic violence charges.

-8:23 a.m. trespass. Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-2:34 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a property in the 1200 block of Amherst Drive.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:30 a.m. to 9:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

