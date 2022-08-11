Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-10:52 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing in the 1800 block of South Vandemark Road.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-10:25 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to a trespassing in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-11:13 a.m.: vehicle fire. Lockington Fire responded to a vehicle fire in the 10500 block of Hardin Road.
-5:17 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 5900 block of Darke Shelby Road in Russia.
-1:17 a.m. to 12:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
WEDNESDAY
-3:57 to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.