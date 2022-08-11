Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:52 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing in the 1800 block of South Vandemark Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:25 p.m.: trespassing. Jackson Center Police responded to a trespassing in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:13 a.m.: vehicle fire. Lockington Fire responded to a vehicle fire in the 10500 block of Hardin Road.

-5:17 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 5900 block of Darke Shelby Road in Russia.

-1:17 a.m. to 12:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:57 to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.