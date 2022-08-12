Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:58 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to report of a vandalism in the 18600 block of Pence Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:58 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-3:52 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police and deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:01 p.m.: mutual aid. Lockington Fire provided mutual aid in the 500 block of Lincoln Street in Sidney.

-6:01 a.m. to 12:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-5:29 to 9:19 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

