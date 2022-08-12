Police log

FRIDAY

-4 a.m.: warrant. Jason Mark Nation, 48, of Sidney was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-8:44 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-8:20 p.m.: domestic violence. Erik Julian Jackson, 27, of Sidney was issued a summons for domestic violence charges.

-8:26 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 700 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Jacob James Cornett, 26, of Sidney, was cited with a driving unsafe vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:58 p.m.

Cornett was traveling eastbound on Shawnee Drive when he told police his vehicle’s throttle stuck open and he was unable to stop at the stop sign causing his vehicle to pull into the path of the southbound vehicle, driven by Amy M. Hoying, 45, of Anna, on Vandemark Road causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:48 to 1:50 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

