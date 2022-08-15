Police log

MONDAY

-12:40 to 12:51 a.m.: warrant. Charles D. Cox Jr., 36, of Sidney, was arrested on two warrants.

SUNDAY

-11:45 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported received in the 300 block of Thompson Street.

-8:31 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-9:48 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 200 block of West North Street.

-9:30 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-midnight: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 300 block of Williams Street.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-10:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. A person with a gun was reported in the 900 block of Children’s Home Road.

-7:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-11:21 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-11:16 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-10:32 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-8:15 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 11100 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:14 a.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 100 block of West Court Street.

FRIDAY

-10:44 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Broadway Avenue and Elm Street.

-8:43 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 700 block of Grand Street.

-6:07 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 700 block of North West Avenue.

-1:51 p.m.: warrant. Meera L. Good, 45, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:41 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

-4 a.m.: warrant. Jason Mark Nation, 48, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Debra Boyd, 56, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:07 p.m.

Boyd was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she hit the rear of the slowing/stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Pamela Goins, 55, of Sidney.

• Paxton L. Spicer, 26, of Maplewood, was cited with driving within lanes ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:19 p.m.

Spicer was traveling westbound in the right lane on state Route 47 when he attempted to change into the left lane hit the westbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Zoie B. Longbrake, 17, of Anna.

• Gabiella M. Wildenhaus, 17, of Sidney, was driving within lanes ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:26 p.m.

Wildenhaus was traveling southbound on North Main Avenue when she hit the driver’s side of the parked vehicle, owned by David A. Todd, of Dayton, in the 1700 block of North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:06 a.m. to 10:36 p.m: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-12:54 to 3:26 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-1:18 a.m. to 6:14 p.m: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-1:56 a.m. to 9:37 p.m: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

THURSDAY

-4:43 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:53 a.m. to 9:48 p.m: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

