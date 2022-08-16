Police log

MONDAY

-11:57 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person at a business in the 1900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report about a person with a gun in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-7:48 p.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory Edmund Johnson, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-1:03 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at Julia Lamb Park on East North Street.

-12:57 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:22 to 7:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-8 to 8:03 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-10:35 a.m. to 8:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-10:22 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

