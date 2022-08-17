Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:05 a.m.: domestic violence. Randy Joe Bowen, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence and endangering children_abuse charges.

TUESDAY

-6:45 p.m.: public indecency. Public indecency was reported in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-5:56 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-5:23 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:59 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-4:05 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at East Court Street on South Ohio Avenue.

-11:31 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.

-9:48 a.m. trespass. Trespassing was reported in the 1800 block of Glenn Drive.

Crashes

Anthony Ray Potts Jr., 39, of Seaman, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:36 p.m.

Potts was pulling out of a driveway in the 1500 block of Michigan Street when he pulled into the pathway of the the eastbound vehicle driven by James L. Stengel Jr., 59, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

